Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2299 N. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2299 N. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
Schaeffer; Bettie Yvonne, 86, of Boise, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at a local hospital of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 2299 N. Five Mile Rd., Boise. Family will greet friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 12, 2019
