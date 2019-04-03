Betty Ann German Baker

1933 ~ 2019

Betty Ann German Baker passed on March 30, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1933, to Beulah and Don German in Boise, Idaho. She graduated from St. Teresa's Academy and received her diploma from Boise Junior College. After graduation, she worked as a legal secretary and then as secretary to the Attorney General of the State of Idaho. In 1959, she married C. Don Baker and they had two children, David and Cathy Baker. They built a successful publishing business in Dallas, Texas and, as a result, were able to travel extensively. They divorced after the children were grown and Betty moved back to Boise. She worked for many years as a committee secretary for the Idaho Legislature. She bought a home on Loggers Creek and also had a vacation home built in McCall, Idaho. After several years, she sold that home and retired to her house in Boise. She loved to sit on her deck there and watch all of the wildlife. She also loved fine dining, reading, traveling, and playing bridge. She cherished her friendships and she always had a special and well-loved pet to share her home with. Betty leaves behind her favorite son and sweet daughter. Her parents and many aunts and uncles preceded her in death.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. A private inurnment will take place at a later time at Morris Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Idaho Humane Society or a .