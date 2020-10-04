Betty Ann Whitten1932-2020Betty Ann Whitten, 88, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Betty was born June 13, 1932, in Simla CO. Born to Harold and Gladys Rinebarger, she was the second of five children. She was raised in Colorado and Melba, Idaho, on the family farm. She crossed the butte to see her beau Marion while helping with harvest. Falling head over heels in love, they married November 5, 1947.Betty was a beautiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister. She and Marion raised five children, Kenneth, Lyndol, Vicki, Gladys, and Marjorie in Caldwell and Nampa. Betty ran corn crews so her children could work in the summer. When her last child was old enough, she began working for the Nampa School District, first as a substitute teacher and then as a teacher's aide for children with special needs. She also completed her associate degree while working full time.A saint of God, Betty served her church for over 50 years, leading hymn singing as a teen, sewing quilts for Women's Ministry, leading Cherub Church for 3- to 5-year-olds, and sponsoring Missionettes.She joins in heaven her son Kenneth, her parents, siblings Frances, Harold Jr., and Donald. She leaves behind the love of her life, husband Marion, one son, three daughters, five grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mary (Oregon) and numerous family members.Betty was a wonderful woman, a calming presence, a staunch pray-er, and loved by all. Her family smile when remembering her humor and how 'ornery she could be (in a good way!). Throughout her last months, weeks, and days, she remained upbeat, always giving a positive word and thinking of others.A graveside celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. N, Nampa. Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 466-3545. The family requests that everyone wear a facemask so that all feel comfortable attending.