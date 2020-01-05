|
|
Betty Irene Bess
October 15, 1925 - December 14, 2019
Betty Irene Bess, of Meridian, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on December 14, 2019 at the age of 94 years old, having lived a long and full life.
Betty was born October 15, 1925 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to John and Helen Kapitanich. She had an older sister Josephine born 1922 and has two ½ siblings Florence Marie born in 1947 and Edward John born in 1954.
She graduated from Hopewell High School in 1943.
She married Glen Shaw in 1944, and they had their son, Jerry in October 1945, they moved to Boise, Idaho in 1947, where they had a daughter Sandra in July 1948, they were later divorced in 1948.
She married Alton Johnson in 1949 and in October 1950 they had a son Leel "Butch" and October 1954 they had another son William "Bill" and daughter Hope in August 1958, they were later divorced in 1964.
Ready for work outside of the home, she began a career with CC Andersen which became Bon Marche' and later went to work at Morrison Knudsen MK in their accounting department for 42+ years where she met and married Emery Bess in 1966, they moved to Idaho Falls, ID in 1967. He later worked for Morrison Knudsen MK pipeline and they traveled to Portsmouth, OH, Falls City , NB, Lebanon, TN, Holdenville, OK, Wichita Falls, TX, Fort Worth, TX, Oak Grove, LA, Lake Village, AR returning to Oak Grove, LA and then to Anchorage, AK.
They finally returned to Boise, Idaho and retired. Emery died in 1984 and she went back to work at MK part time and retired in 1989, she later worked at Farmers & Merchants State Bank doing data processing.
She has 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with 16th one on the way and 2 great-great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Josephine and her daughter Sandra and grandson Shane "Sonny".
Betty loved to dance, travel, watching football (Go BSU), camping, reading, word search, playing games with the family, drinking margaritas and loving on her grand puppies. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted by her children and grandchildren at a later date (Summer 2020 e-mail evites to follow).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020