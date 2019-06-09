Betty L. Boyack

1931-2019

Betty Lou Boyack 87, of Boise passed away peacefully at home with her family on Sunday evening May 26, 2019. Betty entered this world in Twin Falls Idaho to parents Leah and Grant Jensen on October 30, 1931. Leah remarried when Betty was five years old to her

wonderful step dad 'Frosty' Nixon. They moved to mining camps in her youth and lived in Atlanta Idaho and Stibnite where she attended a one room school house. She loved to share the stories and memories with us of the special times she spent in the hills. Later they moved back to Mountain Home where she went to Mountain Home High School

Betty married Robert Hawley on September 28, 1950 and had four children John, Jan, Joe and Ann. Later, on July 2, 1969, she married the love of her life and her best friend Verl Boyack and gave her another daughter Kelli and an extended family of Cheryl, Verl Jr., Vickie and Kerry. All of which she loved. After her marriage to Verl they settled in Boise where she worked in the floral business as a designer for many years. She loved her career and her creativity and talent shined in everything she touched.

Betty leaves behind sister in law ReNee McLelland, brother in law Harrold Boyack, son John Hawley, daughter Jan Lopes (husband Ken), son Joe Hawley, daughter Ann Horejs (husband Mike), daughter Kelli Stewart (husband Todd), daughter Cheryl Perkins, son Verl Jr. Boyack (wife Kathy), daughter Vickie, son Kerry (wife MaryAnn), 26 beautiful grandchildren and 36 beautiful great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Verl Boyack, parents, two baby sisters Iva Ellen and Althea, and her grandson Austin. Betty leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to her family. She was the rock and the glue that held this family together. We will miss her terribly but we are comforted knowing she will be with her loving husband and loved ones in heaven We love you mom.

At Betty's request we will have a family inurnment service at the Veterans cemetery on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life and legacy open house will follow at 3:00 pm for her friends and family at Betty's residence at 6316 Kirkwood road Boise.

Published in Idaho Statesman on June 9, 2019