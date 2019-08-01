|
Betty Jean Byram
Betty Jean (Feldtman) Byram, 93, Eagle, formerly of New Plymouth died July 25, 2019 at Spring Creek Manor in Eagle, Idaho. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 5, 2019 at the New Plymouth Congregational Church, U.C.C. with the Reverend Susan Howe officiating. Burial will follow at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Betty was born June 5, 1926 in Nampa, Idaho, the daughter of Otto E. Feldtman and Alta Hughes Feldtman. Betty was raised in Vale, Oregon and graduated from Vale High School in 1945. She married Dean James Byram Sept. 2, 1945, in Emmett. They made their home on the family dairy farm for 45 years where she raised her family. She dedicated the entirety of her life to hard work, caring for others and above all family. Betty was active as a Cub Scout and Pilgrim Fellowship Youth Group leader. She was a member of the community "Rest-A-While Club", Mary Martha church group and Eastern Star. Betty participated in the church choir and sang at many weddings and funerals. Dean and Betty traveled to all 49 states in their motor home and enjoyed a trip to Hawaii. They retired from the farm in 1990 and moved to Fruitland. Dean passed away Nov. 1, 1995. Betty loved to dance! She attended weekly dances at many senior centers throughout the valley. In 2007 Betty moved to Spring Creek Manor in Eagle where she made friendships with residents and staff. Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mikel and Elaine Byram of Everett, WA; a daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Chuck Caba of Meridian; one grandson and five granddaughters; Kyle Byram, Shelli Campbell, Dena Rojas, Michaela Byram, Megan LaCrone and Mindy Becerra, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings. Her family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Spring Creek Manor and Allcare Hospice for their devotion to the loving care they provided. Memorials may be made to the New Plymouth Congregational Church. A visitation will be held on Sunday August 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. at Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019