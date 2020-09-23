Betty Haas

Betty B. Haas

1939-2020

Betty was born October 1, 1939 in Donnelly, Idaho. She went to be with the Lord September 19, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer and COPD. Betty spent her childhood in Valley County with her three sisters, Bernice, Millie, and Edna, later moving to the Boise Valley.

Betty loved the Lord, her family, camping, crafts and playing marble games with her friends and family. Betty also loved it when she could go to yard sales and 2nd hand stores. She enjoyed just siting and visiting with friends and family. Betty was blessed with five children from a previous marriage and later married the love of her life, Charlie E Haas August 1,1970 at which time she was blessed with two more wonderful children. They had a fun and loving life with their seven children, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Vicky (Rocky) Hoyt, Diana (Steve) Hoelzle, Julie (Jared) Crandal, David (Willie) Ring, Sandra Costa, and Connie (Phillip) Haas-Yarish. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, Stepson Charlie Haas Jr. and great grandson Tyler Klinkhamer. A Traditional Funeral Service will be held in the chapel, on Friday September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Boise Funeral Home (8209 Fairview Ave- Phone - 208-322-3999) A reception and visitation with food and drinks will follow the service beginning at 3:00 in the reception hall and outdoor areas.



