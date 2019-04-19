Betty Haney Pippitt

April 2, 1933 - April 15, 2019

On April 15, 2019, Betty Haney Pippett, 86, passed away peacefully after an extended battle with dementia. She was born Betty Fleming in Dawson, Minnesota to Carrie Jahnke and Clint Fleming, and became a Registered Nurse after training at St. Barnabus Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN. Betty practiced nursing for 35 years in Minnesota, California, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho, and enjoyed a fulfilling career of caring for people. In 1953, she married Lavern Haney and had 3 children, Mark, Leslie and Brett. Vern and Betty were happily married for 33 years until Vern died tragically in an airplane crash. Betty later married Wally Pippett, who passed away in 2002. Betty appreciated all animals and being outdoors, spending time at her cabin near Featherville, Idaho. She also loved to travel and meet new people. Above all, she loved her family and friends. Betty's smile and zest for life will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children – Brett and Kristi Haney, Kim and Leslie Tippetts, and Mark Haney, as well as 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to thank the wonderful people at Garden Plaza and Life Care in Post Falls, Idaho where she received amazing care. Betty's family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements entrusted to Bell Tower Funeral Home. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary