Betty Jo Clark
1939-2020
Betty Jo Clark, 80, of Boise passed away peacefully at a Boise hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Betty Jo was born in Boise, Idaho to Bird and Carrie Bliss. From long standing Boise roots, the family remained in town, where Betty Jo graduated from Boise High School. Upon graduation, she began working for a real estate office and it was during this time that she reconnected with a family friend, Jim Clark, who had returned from overseas while in the Navy. Jim and Betty Jo ('Jo') married a short time later and were together for 55 years before his passing in 2014. As a wife, Jo was steadfast, supportive, and a loving forever partner.
Jo accompanied Jim across the Northwest (California, Boise, Oregon, Washington and back to Boise) as he pursued his career. During these years and across the miles their family grew to include their cherished children, Carrie Jo, Kim, Connie, and Chris, always traveling back to Boise to celebrate holidays and life events. Her children recall that on those travels back over the state line into Idaho, she would take a deep breath in and say, "Smell that fresh Idaho air!" Her family often heard her play "Here We Have Idaho" on the piano while singing the lyrics with her beautiful voice. She was an Idahoan to the core and loved "her Boise"!
Throughout her life Jo was active, enjoying swimming, biking, playing tennis, and playing the piano, all interests she passed on to her children, who were everything to her. Whether it was attending a concert, a soccer match, a baseball game, a tennis match, school event, or just being there when they returned from school, she was there offering her love and support. Family was always Jo's priority. During the early years, Jim's work involved extensive travel out of town leaving her to fill two roles, and while these times were not always easy, she took it all in stride. She was a constant in her children's lives, offering her never ending love with an ever-present caring touch.
After their final move back to Boise and their fourth child left home, she began volunteering at St. Lukes hospital downtown. She loved helping people in that environment and over time transitioned to an employee of the hospital, working in Admissions. She would have continued working or volunteering there well into retirement but as the grandchildren arrived, she wanted to spend time with them.
Betty Jo (JoJo) loved being a grandmother and was a warm and patient presence to them. With her husband (Papa) they attended as many of their grandchildren's concerts and sporting events as they could, and rarely missed a grandchild's birthday, often traveling great distances to share in those special occasions.
Her husband, children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she would have moved heaven and earth for any one of them. Betty Jo is survived by; son, Chris (Kathy); daughters, Connie and Kim (Steve); grandsons, Justin (Haley), Nolan (Kelsey), Josh, Adam; granddaughter, Karmen (Donovan); and brother, Bill.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband Jim; daughter, Carrie Jo; sister, Barbara; and her parents, Bird and Carrie Bliss.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to a charity of your choice.
Due to current State restrictions, an expanded memorial service will not be possible. However, a memorial website for Betty Jo will be created and made available to friends and family.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 17, 2020.