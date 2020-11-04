1/1
Betty Louise Johnson
Betty Louise johnson
1931~2020
On Friday, Oct. 30th, Betty Louise Cox Johnson of Meridian, ID, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 89.
Betty was born July 13, 1931 to Marion Johnathan & Opal Irene (Vickers) Cox and grew up in Parma, ID where she exhibited a great work ethic from an early age having two after-school jobs at 15. After H.S. she worked as a telephone switchboard operator where she was introduced to Jackie H. Johnson whom she married in 1952. They moved to Moses Lake, WA where they welcomed their son, Thomas in 1953.
Betty and Jackie built their lives around their family and lived in Washington until they moved to Idaho. Betty was devoted wife and mother and loved spoiling her granddaughter, Danielle who enjoyed spending as much time as she possibly could with her grandmother.
Betty is survived by her son Dr's Thomas (Bliss) Johnson of New Orleans. Her granddaughter Danielle (Scott) Moody of Bossier City, LA and two great grandsons Jackson & James Moody. Her sister Marion (Robert) Bleily and much-loved niece, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
She is reunited in death with her parents, brother, and loving husband with whom she is sealed thru eternity.
A memorial celebration will be held at the Johnson residence Friday, Nov. 6th. For time and address or to share memories with the family visit Betty Johnson's webpage at www.CloverdaleFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please commit one random act of kindness in Betty's honor so she can continue to make people smile, or donations can be made to Latter Day Saints charities www.latterdaysaintcharities.org


Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
