Betty M. Knowles
1926-2019
Betty Mae Knowles, 92, of Meridian, passed away Monday, October 27, 2019 in Boise. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. Betty was born December 25, 1926, to John Vontress and Emma Jane (Figart) Cockrum in Manter, Kansas. As a young girl, Betty and her family left Kansas due to the Great Dust Bowl and settled on a farm in Eagle, Idaho. During World War II, Betty worked at Gowen Field, packing parachutes for the service men. Later, Betty moved to Mountain Home where she worked and retired from Mountain Home AFB. She was an accountant and worked in the communications department. While working there, she met the love of her life, Harlan R. Knowles. They were married on January 2, 1955. Betty had many hobbies: sewing, knitting, painting, needle point and embroidery. She loved to play games with the family or on her computer. Most times of the day, you could find her in the computer room checking her e-mails. It was her way of keeping connected with family and friends. A special note of thanks to Donna Amyx who cared for and loved Betty making the last two years of her life so very memorable. Donna and Betty traveled to Hawaii (Betty's choice), spent three-weeks in Florida, and explored Idaho on weekly outings. Betty often said how happy she was and was having the best time of her life. Betty was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to many and will be greatly missed. Betty is survived by her daughter, Emma Jane Schmidt, grandchildren Shanna Southwick and Paul Schmidt and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Knowles, six brothers, Alonzo, Edward, John, Maynard, Alfred and Bob Cockrum and one sister Anna Corwin.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019