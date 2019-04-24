|
|
Murdoch, Betty L., 96, of Meridian, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at a local care center of natural causes. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 25, 6:00-8:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 S. Curtis Rd., Boise. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 10:30am, at the same location with a viewing preceding from 9:30-10:15am. Interment will follow at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise. To offer condolences and to read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 24 to May 7, 2019