Betty "Jeanne" Pullman

1926 ~ 2019

Betty "Jeanne" Pullman, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went home to be with Jesus on March 20, 2019.

Betty "Jeanne" Pullman was born in Burley, Idaho May 11, 1926 to Joseph "Chet" Maughan and Lynn E. Maughn.

Jeanne was a cheerleader in high school and a Drum Majorette. She graduated from Heyburn High School in 1944 as the Valedictorian of her class.

Jeanne Pullman married her high school sweetheart and love of her life in June of 1945, and was married to him for 73 long beautiful years. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile for 50+ years as well as a longtime member of the Parkview Christian Church.

She was a longtime Deaconess and retired as a Mother Deaconess.

Jeanne was an extraordinary cook and loved to do so as well as loved to entertain friends and family. She was an elegant and beautiful woman who always had a smile on her face.

Jeanne and George traveled all over the world and she loved traveling with him.

Her husband, George Pullman (73 years), daughter Susan Logsdon (William), son Richard Pullman and daughter Patti Horsfall (Rick). Eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren also survived her.

Preceded in death by parents Chet and Lynn E. Maughan, and Sister Maxine Holmes, and Patricia Jordan.

Service for Betty "Jeanne" Pullman will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkview Christian Church at 201 W. Ustick Road, Meridian, Idaho 83646.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shrines Hospital for Children 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 or Parkview Christian Church at 201 W. Ustick Road, Meridian, Idaho 83646. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019