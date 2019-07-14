|
Purdum, Betty Karen 79, a resident of Boise, passed away July 5, 2019 in Boise. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Boise. For a complete obituary, please visit Karen's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 14, 2019