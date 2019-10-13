|
Betty L. Smith
October 2, 2019
Betty L. Smith of Kuna and Glenns Ferry passed away in the early hours of October 2, 2019. She was 92.
Betty was born in Pittsburg, KS. to Emory Tims and Elsie Mae Vaughn Tims. She was the youngest of 5 brothers and 1 sister. With 5 brothers she was a tomboy and tried everything they did. While in the sixth grade she started working in the produce fields for $1.50 per day and was soon promoted to sales because of her "way with people". Her mother, a seamstress, died when Betty was 15. So she found a weekend job and made enough money to buy her prom dress. She was so proud! At sixteen she was working at the Blue Bird café when a soldier from Idaho came in for lunch. Because he was so handsome she messed up his toast order to keep him there longer. He finally asked her for a date.
On March 5, 1944 Betty Tims and Claude (Bob) Smith were married. When their son Raymond was born Bob brought them home from the hospital in an Army ambulance. Mom came to Glenns Ferry when dad was deployed over-seas. His parents met her and their new grandson at the depot with open arms. She stayed with them at their ranch on the south side of the Snake River. Grandpa Smith taught mom to row a boat across the river and back so she could go to town and see if there was a letter from Dad.
A year after dad came home from the service they bought the ranch from his parents. Larry was born in 1946 and Claudia came along in 1948. The ranch beside the river was a wonderful place to raise their family. Dad farmed and worked for the Elmore County Highway District. Mom and other local ladies spent many hours canning whatever was in season at the local cannery. She was room mother for all three kids while working at the Diamond laundry.
After the kids were grown they moved to Shelley and she worked at several potato processing plants while dad worked at Grover Construction. After retirement they moved to Kuna to be close to their children and grand-kids. After dad died in 2002 mom sold the ranch on South Eagle Rd. and bought a small home in Kuna. She really loved her new home and pretty yard and kept them both spotless. She always told us never leave your house unless your bed is made, your floors are swept and your dishes are done. And she never did!
Betty was an avid fisherman and loved a good margarita. For her 92 birthday she wanted to go out for a big margarita. So that's what we did!
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband Bob, all of his siblings and one grandson Warren. She is survived by her 3 children Ray (Marcia), Larry (Candy) and Claudia, also 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons and 1 great great granddaughter. Her extended family includes, DK, 1 brother-in-law in Kansas and many nieces and nephews. She loved everyone in her family and we all loved her! There will be a private service for the family at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019