Betty Stephens
1922 - 2020
Betty Stephens, 97, was born July 10, 1922. She died peacefully at home on May 3, 2020. Betty is survived by her children; Susann (Herb) Wescott, Jane (Kim) Brandt, Pat Stephens, Mary Benner; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband, Dick, her parents, Henry and Cassia Grimmett, brother, Howard, and brother Wayne.
Betty was born and raised in Chappell, Nebraska. She and Dick attended school in Chappell, and after graduation, Betty went to Business School and Dick joined the U.S. Army Air Force. On November 10, 1944, Betty and Dick were married in Rapid City, South Dakota, where Dick was stationed while preparing to go overseas.
After completion of his service, Dick, Betty, and daughter, lived in Denver, then moved to Gooding, Idaho to be close to family and added two more daughters. In 1953, they moved to Hailey, where Dick took over management of the Wood River Merc. They loved the Wood River Valley, made many life-long friends, and added another daughter. Betty kept busy with parenting four girls and being very active in the community. Betty was a member of PEO Chapter AM, attended church in both the Community Baptist Church, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, belonged to several Bridge groups, volunteered in all her children's school classes and events, worked at the store, and was a "foster grandparent" who read stories to children at the City Library. She was an avid reader herself, which she passed down to all of her children and most of her grandchildren. Betty was not sure that she wanted to be a "grandmother", but with the coming of her first granddaughter, she became the most wonderful "Nana" ever!
She and Dick loved being around family and decided to move to Meridian to be closer to their children and grandchildren in 1998. They blended right into the community attending church, volunteering time at the Food Bank, visiting new and old friends, attending school events with their grandchildren, and shopping, which was one of Betty's favorite pastimes! Betty was a wonderful mother and wife, and her family will miss her forever. Who else will remind us to be careful and to drive safely, as she did every time we left her house? Thanks Mom, we will.
Due to the current "stay at home" situation, there will be no service. If you would like to honor Betty with a memorial, donations can be made in Betty's name to the Meridian Methodist Church (235 E. Pine Ave. Meridian, ID 83642) or the Meridian Food Bank (133 W. Broadway Ave. Meridian, ID 83642).
Remembrances to the family may be left at www.accentfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2020.