Betty Weber

Betty Jane Weber
Betty Jane Hartgrave Weber, 90, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 with her family by her side.
Betty was a longtime resident of Nampa, ID before moving to Auburn, WA in 2012 to be near her daughter, granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
Betty graduated from Nampa High School in 1948 and married the love of her life, Ronald Weber in 1949 in the Salt Lake Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They shared 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2011.
Ron and Betty had four children: Linda Dayley, Ronda Ornburn, Shayla Mulder, and Craig Weber. She adored her three grandchildren: Joe Dayley, Megan Gifford and Isaac Weber along with her five great- grandchildren.
Mom loved to draw and paint cards and nature scenes. She had a great sense of humor and loved dressing up at Halloween (much to our embarrassment as kids). Betty volunteered her time with the Idaho Commission for the Blind in Boise. She loved narrating books on tape with her lifelong friend, Barbara Cook. Betty was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her faith was so important to her.
Services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, October 14, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. A private family burial service will be held at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery the following day. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
.