Betty White

Betty White passed away peacefully the morning of March 20th after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family, friends, and caregivers during the last days of her life. Betty was born in Joplin, MO. She raised two boys and one daughter. In 1984 Betty and Clarence married in California. When they retired, they spent nine months traveling the country in their trailer. In 2011, they moved to Meridian, Idaho to be close to their granddaughter and two great grandchildren. Betty had many interested throughout her life but her main focus was spending quality time with family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, volunteering, playing cards, exploring new places and watching old movies.

Betty is survived by her sister Dottie Page; daughter Mary Jones (Larry) and son John Cannon; four grandchildren: Michael Blitch, Shannon Eichorn, Jennifer Salmonsen (Rick), and Tamara Reidel; and two great grandchildren: Ethan and Ella Salmonsen. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her son, Dennis Cannon, three brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at the Meridian Senior Center (1920 N Records Ave.) on March 28 at 3:00. The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to Horizon Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they provided. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary