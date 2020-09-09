Our deepest sympathy to the family of your loved one, Boots. It was always good to see her with her beautiful smile and it was always so much fun to visit with her. She was a delightful person and she surely will be missed. Now she is with Rex and other loved ones. God Bless you all - Sincerely, 'Lamar and Dixie'

A. Lamar and Dixie H. Robinson

Friend