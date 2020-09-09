1/1
Beulah M. Betts
1930 - 2020
Beulah M. Betts
1930-2020
Beulah M. Betts (Korn) passed away September 6th at the age of 90 at her home in Boise surrounded by her family.
Boots, as she was known throughout her life, was born to Ernest and Lela Korn in Springfield, Oregon on June 24, 1930. She grew up there on the family farm, attending schools and graduating from the University of Oregon. It was there that she met and later married Rex Betts in 1956. His work took them to Portland and then to Boise in 1964 where they raised their four boys. Boots spent most of her working career at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation headquarters, finally retiring in 2008 at the age of 78. She loved the outdoors, taking walks and playing golf.
Boots was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Don Korn, sister Virginia Warneke and son Michael Betts. She is survived by her sons Gary (Kim) Betts, Craig (Anne) Betts and Dan Betts, and her grandsons Alex, Austin, Ben and Steven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to El Korah Shriners, 1118 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702 or any Shriners Hospital. A private family service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be expressed to the family on Beulah's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family of your loved one, Boots. It was always good to see her with her beautiful smile and it was always so much fun to visit with her. She was a delightful person and she surely will be missed. Now she is with Rex and other loved ones. God Bless you all - Sincerely, 'Lamar and Dixie'
A. Lamar and Dixie H. Robinson
Friend
