Beverlie Lorraine Higgs Evans
May 10, 1928 – September 21, 2019
Lorraine Evans passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at Spring Creek Care Center, Boise, Idaho. She was born May 10, 1928 in Rushville, Nebraska to Charles B. and Blanche I. Higgs. She was the oldest of 6 children; 2 boys and 4 girls. She was just a skinny little kid from Nebraska. She never knew life was tough because of her family's love and support. She also lived in Riverton, Wyoming and Quarryville, Pennsylvania, but Boise was home.
She met the 'Love of her Life', Claude H. Evans, during the war and was married on May 26, 1946 at the Baptist Church on Jefferson St in Boise.
She and Claude built a small house in the Collister area and had a close group of friends from that time on called the Birthday group. They all were part of the school PTA doing parade floats and creating plays for Stunt Night. They also enjoyed playing cards, DANCING, and spending time in McCall swimming, skiing and playing with family and friend. Lorraine and Claude also built a family cabin in Smiths Ferry by hand with the help of family and friends, under the guidance of Lorraine's dad, Charlie Higgs.
Lorraine worked at Boise Cascade after her kids went to school. She also worked at Hillside Jr. High School for 25 years as a teacher's aide.
She was preceded in death by her husband Claude, two brothers (Larry & Kenneth) and her mother and father. She leaves behind her children, Sherrie Hall (Bill), Lois Brower, Jim Evans and Peggy Pegan (Charlie), three sisters Peggy Bigler (Keith) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Carrol Emery of Boise, ID, and Sharron Kipling of Roseburg, OR. Also, her ten grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. All were a source of love and lots of laughter.
Thank you all for your love, support and prayers! Lorraine loved you all.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer Research Association (act.alz.org).
Services will be held at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E. Ustick Rd., Meridian, ID 83646 on Saturday September 28th at 1:00 pm. Refreshments following.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019