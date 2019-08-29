Home

Cremation Society of Idaho
5541 West Overland Road
Boise, ID 83705
(208) 322-3590
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the family's home
Beverly Cooper Obituary
Beverly Joan Barnes Cooper
1931 - 2019
Beverly Joan Barnes Cooper, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on August 24, 2019. Beverly was born and raised in Caldwell, Idaho along with her sisters, Betty and Carole. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1949. On December 28, 1950, she married Boyd Glenn Cooper; they were married for almost 69 years. With a sound head for numbers, Beverly worked for Garber Motor Company, the Idaho Department Store, Rankin Insurance and D&B Supply in their bookkeeping departments. She was a charming, quick-witted woman who loved bowling, golf, bridge and was a devoted Yote fan. She loved and was loved by her husband, Boyd, daughters Christy and Sue and her grandsons Randall and Max. In celebration of her life, an open house will be held and the family's home Tuesday, September 3rd from 3:00-7:00PM
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019
