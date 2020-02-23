|
Beverly Halliday Fahnestock
1929 ~ 2020
Beverly "Bev" Halliday Fahnestock, 90, of Boise, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Varian and Selina Halliday, with brother Vaughn, welcomed Beverly to their home in Pocatello, Idaho, on March 10, 1929.
Bev married John Alison Fahnestock, her husband of 58 years, on July 29, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On April 16, 1971, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity.
Her faith and her family were the most important things in her life. She grew up an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities, including a mission with her husband to Palmyra, New York.
Beverly was known as an elegant and gracious woman but could also be found down on the ground playing with her grandkids. She enjoyed supporting her family in all their activities. Other favorite pastimes included their cabin in McCall and doing family history. Being a stewardess for American Airlines supported her love of travel.
She is survived by their children, Terri Young (Boise), John (Jack) Jr. and Nancy (Eagle), Robert and Jacque (Sandy, Utah), Richard and Joyce (Eagle), and Dana and Marty Tingey (Idaho Falls, Idaho); 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, 3 nieces, and 2 nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, brother, and a nephew.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all her caregivers for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 6032 N. Five Mile Rd., Boise. Friends may visit with the family prior to the services from 10:00-10:45am. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Any condolences and tributes can be left at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020