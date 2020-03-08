|
|
Beverly J. Hexum
Feb 4, 1956 - Mar 3, 2020
Beverly J. Hexum, 64, passed away at her home peacefully, with her family present, on March 3, 2020, following a valiant battle with cancer. Bev was born on February 4, 1956 in Orlando, Florida to Julian and Janet Hexum. She was the youngest of 5 children. Being from a military family, Bev lived in Florida and Mountain Home, Idaho. After her dad retired from the Air Force, she moved with her family to Solvang, CA and then back to Boise where she attended Fairmont Junior High and graduated from Capital High School in 1974. At that time, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a radio/telecommunications specialist. She spent her three years of service in Frankfurt, Germany and stayed one more year employed by the military exchange so that she could continue her touring of the country. One of her favorite memories was having her parents come and tour Germany with her. Upon her return to the U.S. she lived in Tucson AZ where she attended Pima Community College and got her degree in Digital Electronics. She began her career with IBM in Tucson, Az in 1982. In 1991 she transferred with IBM to Boise, Idaho to be closer to family where she finished 24 years of employment with them. Her most recent employer was Taos Mountain LLC and she was so appreciative of their friendship and support over this past 15 months. Bev's passions in life were animals, camping and enjoying new experiences with friends and family. Bev was often teased about never meeting a stranger and everyone enjoyed her sense of humor and kind heart. Bev was preceded in death by her father, Julian M. Hexum, her mother, Janet H. Hexum, her paternal and maternal grandparents, nephew Todd Rist, great nieces, Lena Olson and Claire Olson. She is survived by her siblings, Ron (Mardi) Hexum, Janis (John) Hoeschele, Shirley (Tom) Rist, and Howard (Rae Ann) Hexum along with nieces/nephews and great nieces and nephews. Bev's passing has left an enormous void in our lives and she will be in our hearts forever. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to her dear friends, Tammie Breshears and Theresa Owen who helped with her care during the last two months of her battle with cancer. Additionally, we would like to thank Doctor Karl Schultheiss, nurses and the staff at St. Alphonsus Cancer Clinic and the wonderful staff at St. Alphonsus Home Health and Hospice who made her last month as comfortable as possible. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Cloverdale Funeral Home, Boise, ID, followed by a family internment at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to a or the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird Street, Boise, ID 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020