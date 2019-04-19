Beverly J. Sparks

1930 - 2019

Beverly J. Sparks passed away suddenly after a long struggle with illness. Bev was born in Sioux City, Iowa and enjoyed a full life growing up in America's heartland. She started on a college education and enjoyed working for National Biscuit before it became known as Nabisco. Little did she know how much her life would change after meeting a dashing young fighter pilot on a blind date.

Bev enjoyed a full life of travel, four children, nine grand children, three great grand children and numerous friends. Everyone who met Bev fell in love with her smile and her soft blue compassionate eyes. Bev ended her adventures holding hands with the man she devoted all her love to for 65 years. She is survived by her husband, Morgan Sparks, who wishes to pass on a special thanks to Complete Care Hospice and Samaritan Senior Care.

Instead of gifts or flowers he wishes Bev's numerous family and friends to contribute towards the research and cure of Dementia and Alzheimer.