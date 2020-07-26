Beverly J Bainbridge

1934 to 2019

"Our years are as a tale that is told. We are like grass which growth up. In the morning it flourisheth, and in the evening it is cut down, and withereth."

Life Vignettes

She had been taught on the streams and rivers of Adams County by her grandfather, Dad Wade. She became a pretty good fisherman in her day. Up before dawn, casting from the banks at sunrise and wading the Little Salmon River at Noon, she was in her element. Her broad-brimmed hat, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Shakespeare rod and reel, and a deep knowledge of fishdom, compelled the mountain waters to release their treasure. She'd return at evening with the radiance of a conqueror and stringer of fresh Rainbow Trout.

She could have been a beautician. She held her cosmetology license for more than sixty years, always persuaded a razor was superior to using scissors because it thinned the hair as it cut.

Or, it could have been a career in politics. She made friends easily and worked as a volunteer for Governor Cecil Andrus and the Democratic Party of Idaho. When behind family, friends or a cause, she was loyal and steadfast. For this, she was honored with an invitation to the Iowa caucuses during the Presidential campaign of Senator Frank Church.

"…children are an heritage of the Lord."

At 18, she was told by her mother that she would not attend the University of Idaho as she wished, but instead would work alongside her parents in the family-owned Payette Beauty School and she did. Just out of High School she married Gene Bainbridge and they raised three boys, Brent, Robert and James, making a family and home of love, nurturing, security, and the superior razor haircuts.

Beverly came into this world in Mesa, Idaho on October 8, 1934. With a majestic tramway that spanned more than three miles, Mesa was the largest apple orchard in North America, providing employment to her parents and grandparents during the Great Depression. It's mostly gone now. Weathered, nearly forgotten traces of the home she was born in, the store, the school, the packing shed she knew, still remain on the hills south of Council; a childhood not so long ago. An apple tree yet blooms there.

Once more the apple flowers with the warmth of Mesa's sun; blossoms of a new Springtime; the petals fragrant, tender.

The promise of life to come.

An enduring promise of her life not done; her blossoms still fragrant, tender. Her flowers borne on tomorrow;

And of her Spring times to come.

At 84, Beverly leaves her ever-lasting legacy of four sons, four granddaughters, a great-granddaughter, and great-grandson. And, the promise she left for all of us; of life to come.



