Beverly Jean Hughes

1933 -2020

Beverly Jean Hughes, 87, of Boise, ID passed away of natural causes in her home of over 60 years on October 31st, 2020. As evidenced by the way she loved her family, she had just come off celebrating the close of another wonderful hunting season with family near and far. She was not one to miss a family gathering and this year, after receiving boundless love and joy, she quietly headed for heaven's gates - elk in tow.

Beverly was born on May 20th,1933 in Boise, Idaho and was lovingly raised by her mother Laverta and Harry Paxton. In 1954, she married the love of her life Ernest and together they raised 4 wonderful children. In addition to being an exceptional mother and dedicated wife, for over 20 years she worked for St. Alphonsus Medical Credit Union as their Accounting Manager. At work and at home, she was known for her kindness and compassion- carrying around a strong sense of calm to those around her. Amongst her energetic family, she was often know to be the quietest person in the room, but she was the one who always knew the most about any situation or person and what made them happy. Those she loved always took her first priority.

Up until her final days, she never forgot a detail - a family story, a birthday, a special occasion. She was always the first person to smile at you when you walked in the door with her favorite poodle Mitzy destined to be sitting on her lap. After her husband passed in 2018, she was adamant on living by herself - she never complained, and represented her family as a kind, strong, loyal, fearless, rosy cheeked, red headed woman who always made you feel loved. Since the 1950s, she enjoyed her summers along the Wapiti Creek in Grandjean, ID at their family cabin, welcoming friends and family to the true beauty of Idaho.

On her last day, she was at home - a place that she absolutely adored. The famous line from " The Wizard of Oz "..." there's no place like home" was written for Beverly. On any given day, if you asked her where something was in her house, she could tell you in a split second, and it was always there - organized, tidy and exactly as she described. Her home reflected everything important to her: her family, her passion for the outdoors, her love of figurines, and a family room cheering on Boise St. and Notre Dame football! For decades, her home brought people together and was the epicenter of love.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 64 years Ernie, daughter Roxanne, and grandchildren Joseph, Jimmy and Corbin. Her loving children Ernest Jr (+ Kristi), Richard (+ Brenda) and Sandra ( + Brad), poodle Mitzy, 13 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren will carry on her legacy. She is also survived by her son-in-law John Scott, sister-in-law Shirley McKinney, brother-in-law Richard (+Gail) Hughes, brother-in-law Donald (+Diane) Hughes and dear friends Greg Sellers and Kenny (+Carolyn) Allen.



