Beverly J. McCrostie

1935-2019

Beverly J. McCrostie, 83, passed away on February 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Boise, ID. At her request, no funeral services will be held.

Beverly was born to James A. Parham and Mary E. McCrumb Parham on September 19, 1935, in Cheyenne Wells, CO. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1953. She met John M. McCrostie while he was stationed in Denver, CO, and they married in Sterling, CO, in 1955. During their 22 1/2 years in the Air Force, John and Beverly lived in Colorado, California, North Dakota, Michigan, and Idaho while stateside, and overseas in Morocco, England, and Japan. She worked as a homemaker both during and after his military career, and she also worked as a typist, day care provider, and a housekeeper in the Elmore County Nursing Home. Upon retirement, they enjoyed trips to Jackpot, the Oregon Coast, and New Jersey. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Beverly is preceded in death by John, her husband of 55 years. She is survived by her three children; John A. McCrostie (David) of Boise, James D. McCrostie (Jodie) of Nampa, and Kimberly A. Lauzon (Timothy); and her grandchildren, Madison, Hayden, Liam, Zakkary, and Zoey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26, 515 East 2nd South Street, Mountain Home, ID 83647.

