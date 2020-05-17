Beverly Smith
1940 - 2020
Beverly Jo Smith
1940-2020
Beverly Smith (née Campbell} passed away on May 9, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 60 years, D. Cary Smith, daughter Kelley Smith, son Kurtis (Renee) Smith, sister Rogene (Ron) Evans, brother Rick (Penny) Campbell, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Floy Campbell, in-laws Delbert and Josephine Smith, Brother Leo (& Carol) Campbell, sister Delpha (& Robert) Van Komen, brother Max Campbell, sister-in-law Myrna (& Dave) Kallas, niece Cindy Van Komen Dean and nephew Robby Van Komen.
Beverly was born on April 7, 1940 in Boise. She attended school in Boise and later graduated from Cambridge, ID High School in 1958. She returned to Boise and graduated from Excelsis Beauty School in 1959. Beverly and Cary were married on August 29, 1959.
Beverly worked in cosmetology before and after marriage. Later she owned and operated A & B Paperbacks in Boise. She loved her German Shepherd companion dogs. Raven, Shadow, and Molly are gone but not forgotten. Gracie is here to watch over Cary.
Beverly was an advocate and helped pass the Idaho Victims' Rights Amendment.
Beverly was first a child of God. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at
Whitney Friends Church in Boise. Physical distancing will be respected and masks will be required.
Donations in honor of Beverly can be made to the Whitney Friends Church Memorial Fund.
Please visit Beverly's memorial webpage for the full obituary at www.bowmanfuneral.com.


Published in Idaho Statesman on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at Whitney Friends Church in Boise.
