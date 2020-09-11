Beverly Veronica Smith
1927 - 2020
Beverly Veronica Smith, 92, passed away Sunday afternoon September 6, 2020 at her home in Boise, Idaho. She was born December 12, 1927 in New York, New York to Howard A Smith and Rita C. Murphy Smith. Beverly graduated from St. Josephs School of Nursing in May 1949. She married Walter Smith on June 1949 in Pasadena, Texas. They had 6 children, Michael Wayne, Charlotte Marie, Dennis Gerald, James Craig, Lorie Annette, and Lorita Beth. Beverly had 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 pm at St. Marks Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Beverly requested memorial contribution be sent to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, memorial ID# 12134536 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. 1-800-822-6344. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home. Remembrances to the family can be left at www.accentfuneral.com