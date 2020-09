Beverly Veronica Smith1927 - 2020Beverly Veronica Smith, 92, passed away Sunday afternoon September 6, 2020 at her home in Boise, Idaho. She was born December 12, 1927 in New York, New York to Howard A Smith and Rita C. Murphy Smith. Beverly graduated from St. Josephs School of Nursing in May 1949. She married Walter Smith on June 1949 in Pasadena, Texas. They had 6 children, Michael Wayne, Charlotte Marie, Dennis Gerald, James Craig, Lorie Annette, and Lorita Beth. Beverly had 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 pm at St. Marks Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Beverly requested memorial contribution be sent to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, memorial ID# 12134536 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. 1-800-822-6344. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home. Remembrances to the family can be left at www.accentfuneral.com