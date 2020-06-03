Bill Walker
1950-2020
Bill Walker, a long-time resident of Boise, Idaho, died on May 31, at home surrounded by the family he loved and cherished. He was 70 and succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a courageous battle against this disease.
To say Bill loved Idaho would be an understatement. Camping with his family in the Sawtooth Mountains, rafting with them down the Boise River, hiking the trails behind Camel's Back Park, walking the entire length of the Boise Greenbelt, playing golf at Warm Springs Golf Club where he was an active member – his zest for life and love for his family was unbounded.
William Robert Walker, Jr. was born in Los Angeles on January 23, 1950. He graduated from San Marino High School and earned a bachelor's degree in English from UCLA, while working for The Daily Bruin, the university student paper. While he left California behind, he was a diehard Dodger fan and a lifelong supporter of all things UCLA.
In the early 1970s, Bill served as a submariner in the US Navy. His four-year tour of duty completed, Bill set off to see the world as a civilian, traveling by rail throughout Europe. That's when fate intervened in Florence, Italy, where he met his future wife, Pat, another American traveler, southern Californian, and UCLA grad, who became the love of his life. They were married in November 1976 and enjoyed 43 wonderful years of marriage, raising their two children, Jenn and Rob, in Boise. Bill found joy in every aspect of family life, from throwing batting practice on a Sunday afternoon, to sharing his love of Bob Dylan on vinyl nights, to creating and watching slideshows of family photos. Bill and Pat never lost their love of traveling together, and in their retirement adventured around the country and the world, with Bill recording their memories on camera every step of the way.
Bill began his journalism career as a reporter and editor, first for the Ventura Star Free Press, then the Los Angeles Daily News. In 1989, he joined the Idaho Statesman as their Business Editor and was later promoted to City Editor. After leaving the Statesman, he worked for eleven years as deputy director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and later as a national public health communications consultant, working closely with the CDC. Whether editing a reporter's news story, an important speech to be given to the state legislature, or his children's high school essays, Bill believed in the power of the written word. His ability to use the English language with skill and sensitivity meant he was often asked by friends and family to write eulogies and obituaries, give speeches and toasts, and, most recently, to serve as officiant of his son's wedding.
Bill is survived by his wife Pat; daughter Jennifer Treinen (Matthew) living in Moscow, Russia; son Rob Walker (Asagi), of Long Beach, Ca; his sister, Patty Johnson (Bruce) of Westlake Village, Ca; and brother-in-law Dennis Snyder (Gary) of Long Beach, Ca; and a nephew and several nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Marilyn Walker, and by his brother Mike Walker and his sister Anne Walker. Due to the coronavirus, a remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If you would like updated information about the plans for this event, please contact Pat, Jenn (jennptreinen@gmail.com), or Rob (robwalker151@gmail.com). If you would like to donate in Bill's name, please visit http://support.pancan.org/goto/bwalker
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 3, 2020.