Billie Jean Wilder

1930 ~ 2019

Billie Jean Wilder, 88, formerly of Donnelly, Idaho, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 22, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1930 in Boise, Idaho to E.R. "Ted" and Hattie Keltner. Her parents owned the Broadway Dairy in Boise, and though milking cows was not her preference, she and her sister were experts at washing milk bottles. Billie attended Garfield Elementary, North Junior High, Boise High School, and Boise Junior College graduating with a Business Degree. Her first job was working at the Penny Theater with her sister, Peggy, who was her boss. Over the years Billie also worked for Prudential Insurance, Bogus Basin, and Magette & Magette CPAS.

Billie met Norm Wilder at the Boise roller skating rink in March of 1954. She caught his eye, despite his lightning speed around the rink, and they married October 2, 1954. Together they raised three children.The family enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, weekends at Warm Lake, and wonderful memories building and enjoying their cabin in Donnelly. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart. She cherished time spent with them and attending their many events.

Mom was a wonderful cook, and with a generous hand she served family and friends. She found joy in baking for others and was known for her hotcakes with huckleberries, apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, and cinnamon rolls. Billie loved flowers and could often be found tending to the garden; a symbol of her work ethic and tenderness. Norm and Billie attended the Donnelly Bible Church and found great support and fellowship through this community. They often recounted the special memories of times spent with their Donnelly neighbors and friendships made.

Billie is survived by her son, David (Cathie) Wilder; her daughter, Diane Gross; daughter in law Debbie Wilder; grandchildren, Dylan (Jennifer) Wilder, Ryan Brill (Carey), Alison Wilder, Jenny (Logan) Brown; three great grandchildren, Rollie Wilder and Emmie and Olivia Brown; nieces and nephews; brother in law Roy and sister in law Elaine. Billie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peggy; her husband, Norm of 63 years; her son, Mark; and son in law, Ray Gross.

A memorial service will be held March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83646. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch, St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute or a .