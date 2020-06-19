Billy Marvin GodbySeptember 20, 1929 - June 8, 2020Passed away peacefully at St. Luke's RMC Meridian, Idaho. We would like to thank the St. Luke's ICU staff for their care, as well as the VA and Creekside Long term care facility, and Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A special thank you to his home nurse Barbara.Bill was born to Arshel Dugger Godby and Wiley Marvin Godby September 20, 1929. He grew up in Hailey, Idaho and graduated from Wood River High School. He then joined the Airforce and became an airplane mechanic and tail gunner during the Korean War. He came home and returned to the rodeo circuit. Billy worked hard his entire life, he had many trades including horseman, rodeo rider, miner, truck driver, and heavy equipment operator. He could run just about everything but was fond of running the cat and was known for his expertise on the scrapper. He enjoyed his family and grandchildren as well as playing cards with friends and was a talented wood carver earning several ribbons.He was a member of the VFW Post 4000 and Local Operating Engineers Union Local 370.Bill married the love of his life Helen Irene Isle in 1960 and raised two children, Kent and Rubie. He worked hard to support his family. Bill survived many struggles from car accidents, being trapped in a scrapper, and his most difficult life trial mental illness, I believe he survived these due to the love of his wife and his love for his family.We enjoyed many things as a family, our favorites were car races and horse races. He taught us right from wrong, and how to treat people with respect. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Belva, brother Pete, and grandson Anthonie.He is survived by the love of his life Irene, two children Kent and Rubie, sister Beverly and brother Wiley & wife Louise; Five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, we will teach them all about their grandpa and what a wonderful man he was. He will be remembered, loved, and missed every day.