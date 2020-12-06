Billy Meeker

August 2, 1936 - November 25, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Billy Burr Meeker, A.K.A. Bill Meeker, Spike Hoshaw , Mr. Bill, dad, and grandpa, passed away on Wednesday November 25th, 2020 at approximately 12:45 AM. He was 84 years old. Bill was born in Berwyn, Nebraska in 1936 to Opal Hoshaw. When Bill was asked what his birthday was he would always say "Sunday Aug. 2nd, 1936 at 1pm in the afternoon, it was a beautiful sunny day, I remember it." In the summer of 2015 he was able to visit the town where he grew up and still had many friends, in Ansley, Nebraska with his oldest son Shane. The local townspeople had a welcome home party for him where he was able to reconnect with old friends.

Bill had 5 brothers: Bob Hoshaw, Jim Hoshaw, Joe Hoshaw, Tom Hoshaw, Lee Mills, and one sister: Verla Niccolls. He graduated high school in Ansley, Nebraska and later moved to Idaho. He met and married Dixie Lee Lisle in 1957. They had 5 children: Shane (Lea) Meeker, Dan (Kay) Meeker, Michelle Hobson, and the twins Karmen and Karla Meeker. They also fostered a son, Kirby Allen Whiterock. Bill had 9 grand children and 9 great grand children as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill and Dixie divorced after 17 years. He had 3 more relationships; Joanne Meeker and her children, Rhonda and Tug, Marie Russell and her children, Jacinda and Javey, and lastly Annette Theriault.

Bill lived in Idaho most of his adult life. Over the years he was a salesman, worked at a fish hatchery, ran a grocery store and laundry mat, he owned his own remodeling company and sold real estate. His proudest accomplishment besides his family, was working in the "Garden O' Feedin'" at the Vineyard Church in Garden City where he attended church for many years. He was asked to tend a small garden at the Vineyard and under his leadership, grew to 7 acres. Over the years, the garden provided hundreds of pounds of fresh produce to the Vineyard Food Pantry. He was even interviewed by the 700 Club about his gardening and the success the church had under his guidance. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He talked often of fishing in Alaska and along Idaho rivers; the Payette River, and the South Fork of the Boise which was his favorite.. Bill cherished his pets, most recent were his dogs Cosmo and Cloe. I'm sure they met him when he entered Heaven.

The week before Bill passed he told his daughter, "I know I am about to take quite the journey, I am a little scared, but I am ready."

Public memorial services will be held at a later date in the Spring. If anyone would like to contact family members you may call Bella Vida in Garden City for information.





