Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
329 S Plymouth Ave
New Plymouth, ID 83655
(208) 642-3333
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkview Cemetery
Billy Ray Finley of New Plymouth passed away June 15, 2019. He was born August 14, 1965 in Emmet, Idaho to Robert and Frances Finley. Billy was raised in New Plymouth, Idaho with his siblings Teresa and Ty.
Billy's hobbies throughout his childhood consisted of roping, riding bulls, hunting, and playing sports such as football and wrestling and he enjoyed his many friends. Billy's two biggest interests out of these were riding bulls and wrestling. In December of 1983, Billy's first daughter, Janet was born, two years later in October of 1985, Billy and Pam Janssen was married. From this union, they had a son Dustin.
Billy is preceded in death by his father, Robert Finley, and his son, Dustin Finley. He is survived by his mother Frances Finley, his sister Teresa Allen (Ted Allen), his brother Ty Finley (Pam Finley), his daughter Janet Haddcock, his many nieces and nephews, and his three grandchildren, Rylei Haddcock, Claira Haddcock, and Haylee Haddcock.
Graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth. Condolences may be made to Billy's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 26, 2019
