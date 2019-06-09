Billy Bruce Tarter

1943-2019

Billy Bruce Tarter passed away peacefully at home with his family by his bedside on June 3, 2019.

Bill was born October 1, 1943 in Council, Idaho to Kelley and Viola Tarter. He graduated from Council High School in May 1961 and immediately joined the United States Air Force. He served from 1961 to 1965 in Texas, California and Turkey.

On March 28, 1964, he married Deanna Edwards and they were blessed with two daughters, Kim and Jana.

Bill was employed by M&W Markets from 1965 to 1972 and Associated Food Stores from 1972 to 2000. He retired in May 2000.

Bill is survived by his wife, Deanna; daughter Kimberlie (Bob Hardgrove and grandchildren Quinn and Bridger); daughter Jana (Karl Malott and grandchildren Jayci and Sadie); sister-in-law Susan Lewis; niece Brenda Massey and family; and nephew Kelly Tarter and family. He was preceded in death by his father Kelley Tarter; mother Viola Kampeter Tarter; sister Joann Tarter; brother Boyd Andrew Tarter; his pop Elmo Edwards.

At his request, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, Bill would appreciate memorial donations to Upper Country Education Foundation, P.O. Box 374, Cambridge, Idaho 83610; Cambridge FFA Alumni, 2985 Mill Road, Cambridge, Idaho 83610; or .

A very special thanks to Maria, Naomi, Randi, Janell, Jacque, Marissa, Terry and all of the staff members of Harrison Hope Hospice for their excellent care of Bill and his family.

Please visit Billy's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.