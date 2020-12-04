BJ (Bill) Raaen
February 8, 1973 - November 12, 2020
Boise, Idaho - BJ Raaen was born in Boise, ID, on Feb. 8, 1973. He attended Monroe Elementary School, South Junior High School and graduated from Borah High School in 1992. He attended Boise State University, where he took many art classes. He was an amazing artist and poet. BJ loved gardening and grew the hottest chili peppers imaginable. He was also a great cook and cooked in his Dutch ovens out back. He also loved working with horses and was quite the horseman. He loved the Lord, George Strait and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was always happy to help everyone and anyone and never ever complained about anything or anyone (unless they were playing against his Cowboys). BJ was a selfless man, a kind and gentle soul. He had many friends that he enjoyed hanging out with, including his best friend next-door and sitting around the fire pit. BJ was definitely an angel walking amongst us, and if we could strive to be more like him, this world would be a much better place. He is in a much better place now, but we will most definitely miss him forever. ~ With love, until we meet again, my BJ ~
Services for BJ will be Sat., Dec. 5, 1:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. The service will also be livestreamed on BJ's page at relyeafuneralchapel.com
