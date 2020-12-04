1/1
Bj (Bill) Raaen
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bj's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BJ (Bill) Raaen
February 8, 1973 - November 12, 2020
Boise, Idaho - BJ Raaen was born in Boise, ID, on Feb. 8, 1973. He attended Monroe Elementary School, South Junior High School and graduated from Borah High School in 1992. He attended Boise State University, where he took many art classes. He was an amazing artist and poet. BJ loved gardening and grew the hottest chili peppers imaginable. He was also a great cook and cooked in his Dutch ovens out back. He also loved working with horses and was quite the horseman. He loved the Lord, George Strait and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was always happy to help everyone and anyone and never ever complained about anything or anyone (unless they were playing against his Cowboys). BJ was a selfless man, a kind and gentle soul. He had many friends that he enjoyed hanging out with, including his best friend next-door and sitting around the fire pit. BJ was definitely an angel walking amongst us, and if we could strive to be more like him, this world would be a much better place. He is in a much better place now, but we will most definitely miss him forever. ~ With love, until we meet again, my BJ ~
Services for BJ will be Sat., Dec. 5, 1:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. The service will also be livestreamed on BJ's page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
01:00 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved