Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Blaine Skinner Obituary
Blaine Skinner
July 29, 1932 - June 17, 2019
Blaine Skinner; beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather. Former Bonneville County Sheriff and Director of the US Marshals Service District of Idaho; passed away from complications of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, June 17th, 2019. A viewing will be held at Wood Funeral Home, Ammon, Idaho on Thursday June 20th from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, with funeral services at 2pm, Friday June 21st at the Park Taylor LDS chapel, 1291 W 6500 S, Idaho Falls Idaho. Internment with honor guard by the Bonneville County Sheriff's office at Fielding Memorial Park , Idaho Falls, Idaho following the services.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 19, 2019
