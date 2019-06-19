|
|
Blaine Skinner
July 29, 1932 - June 17, 2019
Blaine Skinner; beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather. Former Bonneville County Sheriff and Director of the US Marshals Service District of Idaho; passed away from complications of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, June 17th, 2019. A viewing will be held at Wood Funeral Home, Ammon, Idaho on Thursday June 20th from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, with funeral services at 2pm, Friday June 21st at the Park Taylor LDS chapel, 1291 W 6500 S, Idaho Falls Idaho. Internment with honor guard by the Bonneville County Sheriff's office at Fielding Memorial Park , Idaho Falls, Idaho following the services.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 19, 2019