BLANE CECIL RUSSELL
1932 - 2019
Reverend Blane Cecil Russell, 86, went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2019. Blane was born on November 24, 1932 in King City, California to Charlie and Goldie Russell. He married Bernita Faye Shaw January 7, 1952. Six children were born of the marriage. They served the Lord faithfully together for 52 years. Bernita went to be with the Lord in 2004. Blane subsequently married Verna Jean Anderson, who had been a childhood friend. Blane and Verna were married and enjoyed several years together until his passing at their Meridian home.
Blane served as a minister of the Gospel as a license and ordained minister for over 60 years, including pastorates at Assembly of God churches in Twin Falls, New Plymouth and Boise, Idaho. Blane created and for many years hosted the "Gospel Time" radio music program in Boise. During his ministry, Blane served on the State Board on the Family (appointed by Gov. Cecil Andrus), served as Idaho Co-Chairman for the Moral Majority, as State of Idaho Chairman The Freedom Council, District Sectional Presbyter and also served on the National Foreign Missions Board-during a period that the Assemblies of God had one of the most robust and effective foreign missions program's in the world.
Over the years dozens of men and women, who attended a church Blane pastored, have entered the ministry. Blane had a remarkable positive outlook on life, even when dealing with end of life physical challenges. He was the consummate encourager and truly "walked the walk" with Christ like empathy, love and grace. Blane seldom missed an opportunity to share Christ with others, which was the joy of his life.
Blane is preceded in death by his parents, Bernita Faye Russell, a brother Larry Russell. He is survived by a brother Darrell Russell and sister Gail Langston, children Jetton (Terry) Torix, Marie (Steve) Dewitt, Joe (Janet) Russell, Patricia (Joe) Rockstahl, Blane (Angela) Russell, Vickie Jones, and 16 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Eagle Life Church, 3838 W. Floating Feather Rd, Eagle, under the direction of Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019