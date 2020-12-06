Bob Peterson
August 13, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Boise, Idaho - On November 28th we said goodbye to a husband, an amazing Dad, a grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and a very special friend to many. Bob Peterson lived the life of his dreams. He loved his family, friends, nature, the National Parks and of course flying. He learned to fish as a young boy, appreciated the peace of fly-fishing and never turned down the chance to eat fresh salmon or halibut. Bob was an avid reader, especially in retirement enjoying books on nature, history, flying and a good western. Favorite vacations included trips to the National Parks, with Zion, Grand Teton and Yellowstone being among his favorites. He also made several trips to Europe with family and friends, including a visit to Normandy which was important to him as a veteran.
Bob's life started in Kansas where he spent time on the family farm and began to develop his love for wildlife and nature. After serving a few years in the Army, Bob headed off to forestry school at Colorado State University and then on to a long career with the National Park Service. While stationed in Yosemite, Bob fell in love and married the boss's daughter Anita who joined him on his adventure for 62 years. They lived in an assortment of National Parks including Isle Royale, Grand Canyon, Denali, Katmai, and Everglades. He ended his career in Boise as the Director of Office of Aircraft Services for the Department of the Interior.
Bob and Anita spent part of their retirement years living in Jackson Wyoming. In retirement, Bob put his passion for the environment and flying together to serve as a board member and volunteer pilot for LightHawk. While living in Jackson, Bob contributed as a board member of the Natural History Association.
Bob and Anita shared their lives with their children Kathy, Ann, Steve and his wife Lorri, as well as with their grandkids Kera, Garrett, Kristin, great granddaughter Ivy, family and a large circle of friends around the country.
In the words of John Muir, "Between every two pines is a doorway to a new world." Bob, Dad, we know you are at peace in your new world, we will miss you every day and we are incredibly grateful for the time we shared with you.
In memory of Bob, we invite you to support one of the organizations he was passionate about or any other organization that supports the environment.
•The Coalition to Protect America's National Parks: https://protectnps.org/donate/
•LightHawk: https://www.lighthawk.org/