|
|
Bonnie Bea Malmstrom
10/19/1962 to 6/2/2019
Bonnie Bea Malmstrom was born in Long Beach, California to Richard Paul Lavespere and Donna Cherie McCrary. Her nature and joy for life and love, helped Bonnie make friends everywhere she went. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of four.
Bonnie was employed close to 20 years by Ada County and held her last position as director of the Community Guardianship Program. She loved to help others that were less fortunate than herself.
Bonnie leaves this world breaking many hearts. She is survived by her husband Scott; daughters, Rachael, Holly and Megan; son, Nick; and Grandkids, Liam, Olivia, Lola, Addy and Charlotte, who still has another month of cooking in the oven. Bonnie will be remembered as a loving mother and wife, loyal friend and wonderful person.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 8, 2019