Boyd Glenn Cooper
Feb. 22, 1927 - Sep. 22, 2019
Boyd Glenn Cooper was born in Rexburg, Idaho to Selden Glenn and Ruby Carol Cooper in 1927. He was the oldest of four boys, Boyd, Gary, Colin and Gary. The family moved to Boise where Boyd attended Middle and Junior High School. They then moved to Vale, OR where he graduated from High School in 1945. He joined the Army during World War II and was eventually stationed in Panama. After his time in the service, he moved to Caldwell where his oldest and dearest friend, Bill Garber, lived. He attended the College of Idaho and graduated with a BA in 1951. He married the love of his life, Beverly J. Barnes, on December 28, 1950 and they were happily married for 68 years. They had two daughters, Christine and Susan. Boyd spent his entire working career in the shoe business managing and then owning Garber Shoe Stores in the Treasure Valley and beyond. BOYD LOVED LIFE! Always a smile on his face and a salty story. He loved his family and especially his two grandsons, Randall and Maxwell. A celebration of his life will be held at Simplot Hall on the C of I campus Friday, October 18th starting at 3 PM. At 4 PM there will be a short tribute and color-guard presentation. A reception will follow. Please wear your Yote gear or purple, if you can. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the College of Idaho in his name.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 28, 2019