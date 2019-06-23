Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Service 5:00 PM Owyhee Plaza Hotel ballroom Resources More Obituaries for Bradford Shaw Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bradford Paine Shaw

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bradford Paine Shaw

1932-2019

Bradford Paine Shaw of Boise, Idaho, passed away on June 13, 2019 at age 86. Bradford was born to Dr. Manley Bradford Shaw and Lexola Paine Shaw in 1932. A Boise native, he graduated from Boise High School in 1950. He was on both the tennis and ski teams during his time in high school. Brad entered Yale University in 1954 to study and complete a bachelors degree in both Art & Architecture. During that time he was on the Yale ski team, and was the art editor, managing editor and contributing cartoonist for the Yale Record publication. He was a member of the Senior Honor Society at Yale known as Book & Snake from 1953-1954. He later achieved a masters degree in Architecture from Yale.

Brad served as an Officer (Lieutenant Junior Grade) in the United States Navy, as an Observer/Controller, and later instructor, from 1954 to 1958. He returned to Boise and started his first private practice in Architecture in 1964. By 1966, he received the first of many design awards for the Women's Clinic at St. Luke's in Boise, given by the American Institute of Architects. He had several professional practices over the years: Bradford Shaw and Associates, Architects (1964), Hamill/Shaw Associates, Architects (1969), Cline Smull Hamill Shaw Associates, Architects/Planners (1969), and finally, Bradford Paine Shaw, Architect (1972- 1997). Brad received numerous awards for his work across Idaho, including Top Honor Award for his design of the Boise Gallery of Art in 1976 (now known as the Boise Art Museum), as well as other design awards for KTVB, KBOI and United First Federal Savings and Loan. During his 30 years as an architectural principal, he contributed to designs ranging from daycares, to elegant homes, and commercial buildings, including the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.

His personal life included a working 110 acre ranch, known as LX Ranch, where he and his wife Camille maintained many head of cattle and various other animals and crops. Many fond memories were made from running cattle along the Snake River and managing the ranch on Cloverdale Road. It was a wonderful place to raise all of the children.

Brad had a strong passion for the arts. He encouraged all of his children to include art in their lives. As an active member of the local dance community, he served as Director of American Festival Ballet, a Chairman of Idaho Dance Theater, and as a board member and financial contributor to many subsequent local dance companies. Starting in 1994, he turned his attention to oil painting. Over the years his talent blossomed and his family was blessed with numerous portraits, which soon lead to commissioned work from community members. Most recently he painted portraits of two Yale Book & Snake members, and these impeccable portraits are now on display in the halls of Yale.

Brad continued to ski and motorcycle into his 80s, and as a long-time member of the Boise Raquet and Swim Club, continued to pursue excellence in tennis with weekly lessons and games several days a week. He also had a love for McCall and the smell of pine trees, a zest for traveling, and appreciation for athletic accomplishments (both his and others). He enjoyed hiking, was an avid reader, and life long learner. His greatest devotion, however, was to his family and spending time with them.

He was known as a "true gentleman," and even a "Renaissance man". He will be remembered for wielding a bold pen - unwavering in his opinions - and for a quiet sense of humor. He enjoyed a full life and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by: his beautiful and precious wife Camille Shaw of almost 50 years; son Christopher Shaw; daughter Brooke Cooley and her husband Randy Cooley, their children Hannah King, husband Andrew King and his great-grandson Colton King, Mason Cooley, and Madison Cooley; his daughter Elke Shaw-Tulloch and her husband Jeff Tulloch, their children Emme Tulloch and Angus Tulloch; his daughter Erin McCarter, and her children Ruby McCarter, Indy McCarter, and their father Matt McCarter. He is also survived by his nephews and their wives: Brad and Amanda Knipe, Quentin and Cathy Knipe, John and Janey Knipe and their children. He is proceeded in his death by his parents and his dear sister Diane Knipe.

Services will be convened Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Owyhee Plaza Hotel ballroom at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to your . Published in Idaho Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries