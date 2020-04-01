Home

Brenda S. Burri Cronin


1956 - 2020
Brenda S. Burri Cronin Obituary
Brenda S. Burri Cronin
October 9, 1956 March 30, 2020
Brenda Susan Cronin was born on October 9, 1956, to Wayne and Rosalee Burri in Nampa, Idaho. She spent much of her youth living and working on the family Dairy Farm, for which she had many fond memories. With her vivid imagination she was often found playing amongst the cows or under the willow trees. It was on the family farm that she met her husband of 40 years, Steven Cronin.
An avid reader, Brenda often had books stationed throughout the house and enjoyed reading of the adventures in the pages of her books. One of her favorite author's Alexander McCall Smith wrote "A life without stories would be no life at all. And stories bound us, did they not, one to another, the living to the dead, people to animals, people to the land". In addition to reading, Brenda loved to knit. Often, she could be found, knitting needles in hand with a project whether it was a blanket, a hat a scarf or washcloth. Her hands were not idle for long.
Brenda passed away quietly on March 30, 2020. She leaves behind her husband Steven Cronin, three daughters, Sara Cronin, Samantha O'Malley (Teak) and Shannon Cronin. As well as her Sister, Laura Brown (Mahlon) and three grandchildren (Mack, Hudson and Harper). She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Rosalee Burri.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donation to the .
For additional information please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com/obituaries.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020
