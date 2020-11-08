I met Brent when I was 19 years old. I worked at Pastry Perfection in Twin Falls Idaho. It was inside the Winco. Saw him almost every morning...fast forward to the age of 34 and my husband and I purchased a house right next to him and his wonderful wife, Pam and their two dogs. They were awesome neighbors and used to watch our dog Luke for us when we went on motorcycle road trips. He was a very quiet man and private. But always very kind. Rest in Peace Brent. Big hugs to your wife.

LaDonna M Crumbliss