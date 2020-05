Or Copy this URL to Share

Whiting, Brent Paul, 56, of Vancouver, Washington, formerly of Boise, Idaho, died Saturday May 23, 2020, due to natural causes. Funeral services are pending at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. (208) 467-7300



