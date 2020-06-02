Brent Paul Whiting
Brent Paul Whiting, 56, of Vancouver, Washington, formerly of Boise, passed away May 23, 2020 of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1985 N Black Cat Rd, Meridian, with a viewing from 9:00 to 10:15 AM prior to the services. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 2, 2020.
