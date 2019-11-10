Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagle Christian Church
100 Short Ln.
Eagle, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Rodin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent Rodin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brent Rodin Obituary
Rodin, Brent Stephan, 48, a resident of Star, passed away November 2, 2019 in Star. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Eagle Christian Church, 100 Short Ln. in Eagle. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Brent Rodin Memorial Fund. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brent-rodin-memorial-fund. For a complete obituary, please visit Brent's memorial webpage online at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -