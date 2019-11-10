|
Rodin, Brent Stephan, 48, a resident of Star, passed away November 2, 2019 in Star. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Eagle Christian Church, 100 Short Ln. in Eagle. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Brent Rodin Memorial Fund. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brent-rodin-memorial-fund. For a complete obituary, please visit Brent's memorial webpage online at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019