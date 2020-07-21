1/1
Bret Lynn Stauts
1963 - 2020
Bret Lynn Stauts
March 22, 1963 - July 12, 2020
Bret Lynn Stauts, 57, passed away in his home on July 12, 2020, after a long battle with kidney cancer. Bret was a supportive father and loyal husband and friend. He is survived by his wife, Robin; His four sons: Chase, Garrit, Nolan, and Hudson; his parents, Janet (Blakely) Horen, Frank Stauts, his sister; Zoe (Stauts) Ward, and his nephews Cory and Tyler Smith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 7, 11:30 am at Treasure Valley Worship Center, 50 W. Spicewood Dr., Meridian, Idaho. Lunch will follow. Anyone who knew and loved Bret are welcome to join us. In respect for current health regulations, the service will be held outside and conform to social distancing guidelines. Please bring a mask, otherwise one can be provided. The complete obituary can be viewed by going to: https://www.allvalleycremation.com/obituaries/

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Treasure Valley Worship Center
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 21, 2020
I worked with Bret in the Foundry and he was always a dependable and smart mechanic to have at your side!
He loved his family and his recreational activities. He was always full of passion for his interests and not afraid to speak his mind on ANY matter!
He will he missed but certainly not forgotten!
Hope you are living pain free now, bud!! ❤
KC Kramer
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Oh dear sweet Robin and boys... my heart goes out to you all. You are in my daily prayers for comfort and healing. May God give you strength and comfort you all with his love and your treasured memories. Much love Tracey Mason
Tracey Mason
Friend
July 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Paul/Jerrita Cooke
Friend
