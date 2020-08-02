Brett C Wegner
January 8,1976 - July 4, 2020
Brett C Wegner, 44, was born on January 8,1976 and died at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston on July 4, 2020, three months after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He leaves his parents, Dr Glen Wegner and Lynn Wegner of Boston, formerly of Boise and Wellesley, a brother, Mark Wegner (Bobbi) of Milton, and a sister, Lisa Wegner de Wykerslooth (Olivier) of Guirsch, Belgium. He also leaves three nephews and a niece, Cameron, Tyler, Evie Wegner and Will deWykerslooth, two uncles, Stephen Magnuson (Mary) of Leicester, David Magnuson (Debbie) of Paxton, an aunt, Betty Wegner of Boise, and twelve cousins. Brett is the grandson of the late Glen and Jean Wegner of Kendrick.
Brett was born in Boise and grew up in Boise and Wellesley, MA. He graduated from the Belmont Hill School, Belmont, MA and Dickinson College, Carlisle, PA and studied biological sciences at the University of East Anglia, Norfolk, England.
Brett lived most of his adult life in New York City, working for fifteen years at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he was involved in lymphoma research and clinical trials of oncology medicines. Recently, Brett fulfilled a dream of starting his own business, which he truly loved and which allowed him to set his own schedule and spend more time with family and friends.
Brett lived his life fully and on his own terms. He had an intrinsic curiosity about the world and how it works and a huge and gentle heart. This combination brought him to many places around the world where he developed close friendships. He had a spirit of adventure, and in addition to living in England, he spent eight months in China and Asia and later travelled throughout Europe, Mexico, South America, and the United States.
Brett preferred a simple lifestyle and enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life. It was not uncommon to call Brett and find he had driven halfway across the country to visit friends. He had an easy-going personality and was described by friends as warm, kind, funny, generous, and genuine. He was the guy everyone loved, the guy people remember. He was fiercely loyal to family and friends.
The unexpectedness and speed at which the leukemia took hold was devastating. Due to the coronavirus, he could have no visitors until his last week and had to fight his battle largely alone for three months. Brett leaves a trail of enduring love and connection behind him.
Nancy S.Taylor, Senior Minister of Old South Church, Boston, officiated at a private service, limited to family due to the coronavirus, and held at the Greenville Baptist Church in Leicester, with burial following in the church cemetery. A larger celebration of Brett's life is planned for a future date when coronavirus restrictions are lifted and it is again safe to meet.
Morin Funeral Home in Leicester is handling funeral arrangements (morinfuneralhomes.com
Expressions of condolence may be left on Legacy.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett's memory may be made to:
-The Belmont Hill School (Scholarship Aid) 350 Prospect St, Belmont, MA 02478, or to
-Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org/gift
)
Dr Richard Stone, AML Leukemia Research, Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.