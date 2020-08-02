Aunt Lynn and Uncle Glen,

I’ve been trying to find the right time and the right words to express the sadness I feel. Brett was one of a kind, and was loved by so many. I can’t imagine what you and your family are going through. I’m Grateful that I was able to grow up having a close bond with my cousins as well as Aunts and Uncles. Brett was many times like Uncle Glen where he would give me a hard time but i always knew it came from a place of love and the purpose of getting me on the right track in life. The positive energy he would always bring and his sense of humor are two things I’ll miss the most. There is an old quote “every man dies, not every man really lives.” This quote makes me think of Brett. He left us much too soon, but Brett is a great example of someone who lived life to the fullest.

Lots of love,

Bill, Molly and Madelyn

Bill Magnuson

Family