Brett C. Wegner
1976 - 2020
Brett C Wegner
January 8,1976 - July 4, 2020
Brett C Wegner, 44, was born on January 8,1976 and died at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston on July 4, 2020, three months after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He leaves his parents, Dr Glen Wegner and Lynn Wegner of Boston, formerly of Boise and Wellesley, a brother, Mark Wegner (Bobbi) of Milton, and a sister, Lisa Wegner de Wykerslooth (Olivier) of Guirsch, Belgium. He also leaves three nephews and a niece, Cameron, Tyler, Evie Wegner and Will deWykerslooth, two uncles, Stephen Magnuson (Mary) of Leicester, David Magnuson (Debbie) of Paxton, an aunt, Betty Wegner of Boise, and twelve cousins. Brett is the grandson of the late Glen and Jean Wegner of Kendrick.
Brett was born in Boise and grew up in Boise and Wellesley, MA. He graduated from the Belmont Hill School, Belmont, MA and Dickinson College, Carlisle, PA and studied biological sciences at the University of East Anglia, Norfolk, England.
Brett lived most of his adult life in New York City, working for fifteen years at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he was involved in lymphoma research and clinical trials of oncology medicines. Recently, Brett fulfilled a dream of starting his own business, which he truly loved and which allowed him to set his own schedule and spend more time with family and friends.
Brett lived his life fully and on his own terms. He had an intrinsic curiosity about the world and how it works and a huge and gentle heart. This combination brought him to many places around the world where he developed close friendships. He had a spirit of adventure, and in addition to living in England, he spent eight months in China and Asia and later travelled throughout Europe, Mexico, South America, and the United States.
Brett preferred a simple lifestyle and enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life. It was not uncommon to call Brett and find he had driven halfway across the country to visit friends. He had an easy-going personality and was described by friends as warm, kind, funny, generous, and genuine. He was the guy everyone loved, the guy people remember. He was fiercely loyal to family and friends.
The unexpectedness and speed at which the leukemia took hold was devastating. Due to the coronavirus, he could have no visitors until his last week and had to fight his battle largely alone for three months. Brett leaves a trail of enduring love and connection behind him.
Nancy S.Taylor, Senior Minister of Old South Church, Boston, officiated at a private service, limited to family due to the coronavirus, and held at the Greenville Baptist Church in Leicester, with burial following in the church cemetery. A larger celebration of Brett's life is planned for a future date when coronavirus restrictions are lifted and it is again safe to meet.
Morin Funeral Home in Leicester is handling funeral arrangements (morinfuneralhomes.com
Expressions of condolence may be left on Legacy.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett's memory may be made to:
-The Belmont Hill School (Scholarship Aid) 350 Prospect St, Belmont, MA 02478, or to
-Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org/gift)
Dr Richard Stone, AML Leukemia Research, Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
July 30, 2020
Glen and Lynn,

We are saddened to learn of the passing of your son Brett. It is a reminder of just how precious life is. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Chuck and Pat Havens ~ Clarkston, WA
July 28, 2020
We are holding Brett's family in prayers during this time of profound loss. What a great grief to bear in such a difficult time. I recently learned of Brett's death and that he was confirmed here at Wellesley Village Congregational Church in 1991. I'm sorry his precious life was so short. May God's eternal love bring peace to all who mourn. -Rev. Sarah Butter, Sr. Pastor
Rev. Sarah S. Butter
July 28, 2020
Brett was a co-researcher one summer with me at Dickinson College where he worked on acute myeloid leukemia. Over his four years at Dickinson, I got to know Brett quite well and considered him not only an excellent student but a friend. We had many great conversations about science, politics, sports .... Brett was interested in everything. Smart, interesting, and caring are words that describe Brett, but at his core he was simply a great person. I am very fortunate to have worked with him and shared his friendship.
Mike Roberts
July 26, 2020
Our thought and prayers are with your families.
Gary and Sally Browning Juliaetta.Id
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Aunt Lynn and Uncle Glen,
I’ve been trying to find the right time and the right words to express the sadness I feel. Brett was one of a kind, and was loved by so many. I can’t imagine what you and your family are going through. I’m Grateful that I was able to grow up having a close bond with my cousins as well as Aunts and Uncles. Brett was many times like Uncle Glen where he would give me a hard time but i always knew it came from a place of love and the purpose of getting me on the right track in life. The positive energy he would always bring and his sense of humor are two things I’ll miss the most. There is an old quote “every man dies, not every man really lives.” This quote makes me think of Brett. He left us much too soon, but Brett is a great example of someone who lived life to the fullest.
Lots of love,
Bill, Molly and Madelyn
Bill Magnuson
Family
July 20, 2020
Dear Lynn and Glen,
We are all shaken and devastated here with this news.
I think a lot about you all every day and cannot imagine the terrible moments you have felt over the past three months. I know Brett will be in your thoughts and hearts every day of your life.
Brett was a truly good and genuine person. He always made me laugh. I will try to be present for William, as I know he loved and admired his uncle so deeply. Brett was the best uncle a child could possibly have.
Please take care of yourselves. Time will cure a little bit of the sadness. Enjoy the good moments of life, as that for sure is what Brett would want.
Big hugs and kiss,
Elisabeth
Elisabeth deWykerslooth
Friend
July 19, 2020
May you rest in heavenly peace Brett.
So very sorry for your loss.
