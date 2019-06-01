Brian Charles Jain

July 7,1949- April 24,2019

It is with great sorrow that we note the passing of our beloved brother, Brian Charles Jain. Brian was born July 7, 1949 in Nampa, Idaho to Lewis D and Ruth H Jain. He died unexpectedly of a massive heart attack while traveling through Munich, Germany.



Brian graduated from Nampa High School in 1967. He graduated from University of Idaho, and held advanced degrees from the University of Washington and University of Arkansas. He was a US Army veteran and lived for several years in the Seattle area. He returned to Idaho to work for the 1990 census and decided to stay in Nampa. Brian worked for many years at the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired as an Orientation and Mobility Trainer. He continued advocating for visually impaired children and seniors into his retirement on a consulting basis. Brian was very active at St John's Cathedral in Boise where he was a Lecter and Eucharistic Minister.



Brian is survived by his sister Laurene Stanford (Jerry) – Nampa; brother Mike Jain (Diana) - Gig Harbor, Washington; beloved nieces Michele, Tracey (Lou), Nicole (Kyle), and Alisa; and his great nephews and nieces. He is also survived by first cousins from the RE Hamilton family of Nampa. Peggy Hansen, Jerry (Dian)Thomas, Barbra Thomas, Judy (Pat) Harper, Dan Walker, Gary (Marsha) Hamilton, Gene (Dana) Hamilton, Carol Venn, Ray (Peggy) Ohlaug, Merry and Rich Hellwege and countless friends.



Brian was famous for his quick wit, unfailing kindness and generosity. He loved traveling through Europe and Russia with dear friends. On his final pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia he fell ill and died doing what he loved.

A memorial service will be held at St. John's Cathedral 807 N. 8th St, Boise, ID with a wake to follow at 7117 W Brookover Dr, Boise. We miss him terribly but will continue his quest for the perfect triple latte and amazing pastry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Free Wheelchair Mission in Brian's name.